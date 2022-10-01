Water bonus is coming: Refunds up to 1,000 euros, check your account

The amount associated with the water reward will be credited to all persons who have applied by June 30, 2022. Up to €1,000 will be paid to the current account indicated at the time of application.

Sogei is about to complete the analysis of the questions raised regarding water remuneration, which takes into account the reimbursement of expenses incurred for water efficiency measures in 2021.

What does the refund include

In the press release issued on September 27, 2022, MITE (Ministry of Environmental Transformation) announced that Sogei’s work on screening applications has been completed.

Sogei, Società Generale d’Informatica SpA, is a subsidiary of the Ministry of Economy and Finance responsible for contributing to the modernization of the state, creating information services capable of controlling the complexity of the public system.

This company has been entrusted with the task of analyzing all questions related to the water reward submitted by June 30, 2022 by all persons who have carried out the water efficiency work.

In the same press release, MITE also states that the toll-free number that was used to request assistance at the application stage is no longer active and that anyone who has received a call from Sogei for data correction or correction can request technical assistance by sending an email to [email protected]

The water bonus, whose maximum value can be up to 1,000 euros, reimburses expenses incurred in 2021 for two major redevelopment interventions:

Supply and installation ceramic sanitary ware With a maximum discharge volume equal to or less than 6 liters and related vacuum systems, including connected plumbing and construction, dismantling and disposal of pre-existing systems Supply and installation faucets & mixers For bathrooms and kitchens, including water flow controllers with a flow rate equal to or less than 6 liters per minute, shower heads and shower columns with water flow values ​​equal to or less than 9 liters per minute, including any plumbing, related construction, and dismantling and shutdown pre-existing systems.

How is the bonus added?

Payment will be made to the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) provided during the application, which can be made from February 17, 2022 to June 30, 2022 on the institutional website of the Ministry of Environmental Transformation, through the “Water Rewards Platform”.

The bonus in question cannot be combined because it is valid for a single property and does not change the beneficiary’s ISEE.