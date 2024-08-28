Watch the amazing video of the landing of the space shuttle Discovery

The Space Shuttle was a spacecraft used from 1981 to 2011, the year of its last launch: Let’s experience the landing again

The space shuttle was one. Amazing machineWho gave a lot, even at costs (human and material) higher than expected. Without it shuttle It can’t be built there. International Space Station ISSOr fix the amazing telescope. Hubblealong with dozens of other once-in-a-lifetime missions. The shuttle was later retired. 30 years From serviceThe fleet is now outdated, and minimum safety margins at launch can no longer be guaranteed. The costs are now unsustainable.and NASA He no longer had the money. Due to the costs, future projects were also canceled and NASA was forced to take a step back, return to non-reusable launchers and open the doors to individuals. Let’s relive Discovery’s extraordinary landing:

All shuttle power

After the missiles were launched and separated, the race began. shuttle And it continued thanks to a thrust force of 37,000,000 horsepower! This force was made possible by Three main engines are powered by a mixture of oxygen and liquid hydrogen contained in a large central tank. The dimensions of the latter were impressive: practically a cylinder. Its length is 47 meters and its weight is 476 tons. Able to carry 2 million liters of fuelOnce it reached an altitude of 103 kilometers, it separated from the shuttle and fell back toward Earth, burning up in the atmosphere. As you can imagine, the shuttle’s wear and tear was horrific: During takeoff, it consumed about 3,000 liters of fuel per second.

