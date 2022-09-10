Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the experimenter

We Tried Warhammer 40,000: Darktide in Co-op: Will the new Fatshark replicate the success of the two hilarious versions of Vermentides?

During our Gamescom days Try the latest version of Warhammer 40000: Darktide And damn it was fun. The Vermentides were a huge, unexpected success, for two main reasons: they were made from the heart and this hid the limits of production, and their gameplay works great. For starters, we’re talking about games designed for co-op that, however, can be used well even on their own, taking advantage of the company of three guys led by AI, rather than our friends. By doing this, you can finish the story (always in the background) without major problems, but you will necessarily need help to beat the game at the highest difficulty levels.

Lead is raining!

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide: Four detectives searching for chaos Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is here to take the project further than ever before: vastly improving its graphics and expanding gameplay which, for the first time in the series, now welcomes a wide variety of arms and skills specifically designed for medium and long-range engagements. From what the developers have told us, the game will offer a very balanced mix between the two approaches and each class can be customized in order to face the different types of guerrillas. This is also one of the new Darktide versions, which, unlike the Vermentides versions, won’t offer preset heroes, but four different classes that we can tweak in appearance, specialization or hybridization over the course of games, making them naturally stronger and therefore more monster-friendly. playing style. See also WhasApp launches the new and much-anticipated feature: Users are crazy about joy

Enough heroes

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide: Welcome to Tertium, but watch out for Rolexes The four Seasons Attendees are Veteran, Psyker, Zealot and Ogryn. We had the pleasure of trying two of them in so many games, first and second person finishes heroically. The Psyker He is a group wizard: Similar, but not identical to Siena from Vermentide II, it’s really a lot of fun to get into battle as he can be decisive in different roles, but from time to time he has to recharge his power through a magical ritual that will slow down her movements as long as she stays active . In contrast, the Psyker has nobility of enormous range, fields of light to be fired repeatedly, area explosions, and swords to enchant along the way and who knows what we haven’t yet had a chance to see. Experiment in a completely different controls Ugreen (Homo Sapiens Gigantus): His sheer size allows him to see the battle from above and with his race he can eliminate enemies by the hundreds, firearms and melee are no less destructive but how slow!

Two battles, one victory

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide: In recent years, the quality of games that benefit from the Warhammer license has increased dramatically In both games we got into a fight with three other players, but only when we all started to coordinate properly, talking on headphones, were we able to advance to the end of the level. And the game is set to normal, a difficulty that is also designed to be faced on your own. Darktide won’t be a walk in the park, and it promises to be meaner and sharper than its predecessors. There’s more on screen enemies And these are more interactive than ever: they won’t be geniuses, but run in lair, making full use of their special equipment, while Warhammer 40k zombies, or so-called poxwalkers, will emerge from every dark corner so the four heroes have more room to move. A clear step forward compared to Vermentides. Experienced snipers in good positions can eliminate a well-knit team in a few moments, so it becomes necessary to communicate with the group and quickly develop strategies, as well as to manage the few resources that we can get during the mission. Ammo and energy will not multiply, but their number will again be left to a miserable chance. See also Leak reveals free games for the first half of April 2022 - Nerd4.life

big caliber

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide: The bigger you are, the more noise it makes when it falls… It’s true that games like this, Children of the Left 4 Dead, have seen plenty of games lately, but Darktide is clearly in another category and perhaps the only one that can aspire to the popularity of Valve’s unforgettable horror game. Its mechanics are developed to the right point, the feel of ultra-precise weapons; Not to mention that the random configuration of levels and missions will contribute an extra impetus to the diversity of the action, which is so important in a game that wants us to visit its environments hundreds of times each. and think about it so shareThe Swedish software house behind this series of games was founded just ten years ago and has survived as a subcontractor of small games prior to Vermentide. With Darktide, Fatshark has a chance to make the ultimate qualitative leap, let’s hope you’re not wrong now!

Darktide looks crazy, bad, cassiron, fun, challenging, meditative, strategic, spatter, dark, red, high, painful, massive, heavy, black, lightning fast. A game to totally watch, especially if you’ve been waiting for co-op for its turning point after the last several failures. The game was originally supposed to release on September 13, but was later moved to November 30, which will see it debut on PC and initially on Xbox Series S and X.