Volkswagen T-Roc 2022: Italy prices

The updated model after the restyling will be in dealers in March: two petrol and two diesel engines, three trim levels, richer equipment

Volkswagen’s compact SUV has been updated, and the 2022 model is now available to order in Italy, while it will arrive at dealerships in March. Some modifications in the design, more complete equipment, the latest generation technology systems and a different organization of fixtures summarize the novelties of this redesign. Menu prices start at €26,600.

Volkswagen T-Roc 2022: Engines – The T-Roc is one of the most commercially successful among the latest models of the German house. In Italy alone, over 110,000 units were sold in four years, while the global figure exceeded one million. The gasoline engines planned for our country (all turbocharged, of course) are 1.0 Tsi 110 hp with manual gearbox and 1.5 Tsi 150 hp with partial deactivation of the cylinders and DSG manual or automatic gearbox. Also in the range is the 2.0 Tdi Scr turbodiesel: a 115-hp version has a manual gearbox, while the 150-hp version can also have DSG and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Volkswagen T-Roc 2022 trim levels – The beginning is life. Standard equipment includes adaptive cruise control, wireless smartphone connectivity, 16-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch digital instrument panel, front and rear LED headlights, automatic urban emergency braking, lane keep assist, and parking assistance. The model adds, among other things, 17 wheels, automatic climate control with touch controls, a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, fog lights with cornering function, and comfortable sports seats. The R-Line trim level features specific design details, brushed steel pedals, tinted rear windows and a leather-wrapped multifunction sports steering wheel. See also Italian minimum wage: three problems and how to solve them

Volkswagen T-Roc 2022: Prices – Turnkey list prices for the Volkswagen T-Roc 2022 1.0 Tsi range from 26,600 to 29,300 euros. 1.5 Tsi versions range from 29,100 to 33,800 euros. The 115-horsepower T-Roc 2.0 Tdi goes from 30,600 to 33,300 euros, while the 150-horsepower diesel goes from 34,900 to 39,500 euros.

