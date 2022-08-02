Volkswagen T-Roc 2022-2023, the successful SUV engine changeover awaits an interesting restyling

Volkswagen announces further development of gasoline engines with the latest model 1.5 TSI evo2 for T-Roc 2022-2023 Which brings greater efficiency and lower emissions.

The cleaner engine will be offered both in the classic version of the T-Roc and in the Cabriolet, before hospitality is found in many other models of the Wolfsburg range. Let’s delve into these aspects:

How does the Volkswagen T-Roc engine 2022-2023 change

The 1.5-liter TSI evo2 turbocharged four-cylinder engine from the Volkswagen T-Roc 2022-2023 produces 148 hp (110 kW or 150 hp), like its predecessor. However, Volkswagen has already announced it Other variables will follow, indicating different forces. In the plug-in hybrid version, the 1.5 TSI evo2 with electric motors can produce up to 268 hp (200 kW or 272 hp).

The engine is also designed to be compatible with renewable fuels. This is a reference to the methane-fueled TGI variant. Volkswagen did not specify the reduction in emissions and fuel consumption compared to the previous 1.5 TSI.

Three-way catalyst and gasoline particulate filter It was moved to a single emissions control unit next to the engine. This reduces the use of precious metals in production and allows the engine to comply with stricter emissions standards in the future, such as Euro 7. The active cylinder management system has been updated to the new ACTPlus, improving the activation and deactivation of the two. cylinders when full power is not needed.

The combustion process In the two-cylinder mode, it has been improved and can now operate for extended periods of time. The Miller cycle engine uses the same TSI-evo combustion process as its predecessor, but the combustion chamber cooling has been further improved. It also features a variable VTG turbocharger, a high-pressure injection system and pistons with integrated cooling channels.

Another restyling Volkswagen T-Roc 2022-2023: reviews and ratings

This is from the engine for Volkswagen T-Roc 2022-2023 It’s just one of the changes. The front and rear fenders as well as the lighting scheme have been updated. These changes will be accompanied by rims with new graphics. It should be noted that all these changes occurred in both the traditional five-door and convertible. Not to forget the turbulent 300-horsepower R-plate sports car.

on board, Volkswagen T-Roc raised the bar Reduce the use of internal plastics. This is the new central touch screen interface with haptic feedback controls on the switch. Manageable technology from the new steering wheel that enriches the planned aesthetic changes to the dashboard.