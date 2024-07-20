Vivianne Miedema statue in London to support women’s sport

Vivianne Miedema It will have its own statue In London as part of the campaign Adidas company a Support women’s sports.

Adidas has unveiled a series of statues representing… Eight women, considered to be “some of the UK’s most inspiring, influential and creative talent in sport, fashion and culture.”“

Among them, in fact, is the Dutch striker for Arsenal. “Vivianne Miedema is one of the best footballers and one of the most successful female players in the world,” reads the pedestal of the statue dedicated to her. The inscription then emphasizes how “Vivianne’s impact goes beyond the pitch”: “She is determined to create equal opportunities for the next generation with organizations that help make a difference, such as Common Goal, and she is an example of how a footballer can help improve society.”

a It represents the world of football and there are also statues dedicated to the former Juventus player. Eniola Aluko, former English striker and current manager of Angel City Francesca Brownfootballer and CEO of Goals for girls.

The other statues represent the dancer and the model. Eli Golfsteinrugby player Emily Scarrett; Youth worker and activist Ask the compass; Basketball player, poet and activist Bedouin names; Dancer, choreographer and UN representative Sherry SilverFurthermore, on the base of the statues there is a QR code to learn more about the history of each woman represented.

“It’s great to be a part of it, and I think we need to keep pushing those boundaries for girls coming up,” says Miedema in the video, which AdidasUK posted on its channels.

London has more statues of animals and men than women. That’s not the support women deserve in 2022. We are striving to achieve greater representation of women, through a series of statues that commemorate 8 amazing women in sports and culture. #Support is everything pic.twitter.com/hHZAWm1evp — adidas UK (@adidasUK) February 17, 2022

Each of the champions will then share interviews and behind-the-scenes videos related to the campaign on their social media profiles.

In the latest edition of the Adidas Bra Collection (launched on February 9), research highlights the lack of female statues in London. The research shows that 21% and 8% of monuments in the English capital are dedicated to men and animals respectively, while just 4% are dedicated to women.

“London has more statues of men and animals than women. This is not the support women deserve in 2022,” she said. “As part of our commitment to promoting greater representation of women in London, we have created a series of statues to commemorate eight women who are making a difference.”

The eight statues will remain on the banks of the River London near Tower Bridge from 17 to 27 February. They will then find a new permanent location.

Each sculpture has been created using a 3D printer in an environmentally responsible way. In fact, plastic waste from marine farms in the UK’s oceans has been used and recycled in a sustainable way.

Martina Bozzoli