Video showing the game with GeForce RTX 4090 and mod “next gen” – Nerd4.life

the channel YouTube Digital Dreams Share a video of him appearing Cyberpunk 2077 movie reproduced with a GeForce RTX 4090 With ray tracing and “next generation” mods. You can watch the video above.

More precisely, a computer running this version of Cyberpunk 2077 downloads the following elements:

Motherboard: aorus x670 ax

CPU: Ryzen 9 7950xx

RAM: GSKILL Trident Z5 NEO

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4090

M2 SSD: Samsung evo 970 evo

SSD: Crucial mx500 2TB

Hard Disk: Seagate Barracuda 14TB

AIO WC: Artic Liquid Freezer 360

PSU: Be calm with straight strength

Fans: NB eloop b12-p

As for the modern used, instead, is This is available through Nexusmods. This is the Realistic Reshade and modlist. This mod gives a number of graphics improvements with minimal frame rate loss (1 or 2, according to the creator. Cyberpunk 2077, in shared video, runs around 80 fps most of the time.

Tell us, What’s your opinion Who is Cyberpunk 2077 in this version? Does the game convince you graphically, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?

Remember that Cyberpunk 2077 has received a new surge in popularity after the arrival of Edgerunners and that it has Multimedia expansion It’s only at the beginning: for example, a custom novel was announced.