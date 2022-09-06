September 6, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Video | Osimene injury: Speaks Guntoli

September 6, 2022

There are less than two days left until the big match of the Champions League, which will see Napoli face Liverpool Diego Armando Maradona. An adrenaline-filled match is expected given the offensive game Spalletti and Klopp are used to playing.

It’s today, though newsletter Which made the Azzurri fans very worried: Osimhen did a personal job with a muscle problem. This problem arose immediately after the match against Lazio. An unexpected event threatens to delay the Nigerian’s debut in the Champions League with Napoli.

To reassure Naples supporters a little, however, director Cristiano Giuntoli, who was interviewed on Radio Kisakis Naples by Walter Di Maggio, expressed himself as follows:

“Osimhen has little discomfort in the adductor, lesions are excluded. He will have to deal with the doctor and understand whether he will take a risk or not.”

So Victor Osimhen’s physical condition will be assessed over the next few hours. So the latter will be necessary to understand whether the blue striker will be in the match or not.

