Video of fencer Baby View joking about the socks she sent to the Paralympics

Given the Paralympic Games that officially start today in Paris, athletes from the different teams will receive sets of official clothing and accessories to wear during the competitions and, if desired, around the Olympic Village. The same thing already happened with the Olympic Games, which took place between July 26 and August 11: in this case, several athletes posted so-called Open the boxto show followers the contents of their team’s packages.

So did Beatrice Vio, better known as Beppe, a 27-year-old Paralympic fencer who is one of the best ever, a foil specialist, and one of the most famous and influential Italian Paralympic athletes in the world. Vio was the first disabled fencer in the world to compete with four prosthetic limbs, due to the severe meningitis that struck her in 2008 and forced doctors to amputate her legs and arms to keep her alive. However, the package she received was clearly the same for all the athletes on the Italian team, as it contained several pairs of socks, which Vio does not wear for obvious reasons:

In the video, Vio jokes a lot about this aspect, first saying that the socks are “going straight to her sister,” then calling them “indispensable” and saying that she’s grateful that she also got a big gym bag for everyone to carry towels and all the socks they need.”

At the Paralympic Games so far, Vio has won two gold medals in individual events (in 2016 and 2021) and a bronze and a silver medal in team events: He said However, I was very nervous about the Paris races and did not feel prepared enough.

