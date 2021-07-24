Video of a fire truck burning in the western United States passing by a very fierce fire

After all, the western United States continues to be engulfed in major fires in the states of Oregon and California, creating a vast cloud of smoke that surrounds the entire country along the east coast, tumbling over cities such as New York and Washington. Bootleg fires in Oregon have burned more than 1,600 square kilometers and destroyed at least 70 homes, forcing a large part of the population to evacuate. Although in the last few hours the situation seems to be improving with the huge fire that now seems to be limited. In northwestern California, on the border with Nevada, the biggest concern is the Tamarak fire, which led authorities to evacuate much of Lake Tahoe, an area of ​​nearly 200 square kilometers. U.S. firefighters have released dramatic footage of them driving through a fire in the Tamarak area. The video shows the flames around their truck and the ash burning on the windshield.