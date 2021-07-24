July 24, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Video of a fire truck burning in the western United States passing by a very fierce fire

Video of a fire truck burning in the western United States passing by a very fierce fire

Noah French July 24, 2021 1 min read

After all, the western United States continues to be engulfed in major fires in the states of Oregon and California, creating a vast cloud of smoke that surrounds the entire country along the east coast, tumbling over cities such as New York and Washington. Bootleg fires in Oregon have burned more than 1,600 square kilometers and destroyed at least 70 homes, forcing a large part of the population to evacuate. Although in the last few hours the situation seems to be improving with the huge fire that now seems to be limited. In northwestern California, on the border with Nevada, the biggest concern is the Tamarak fire, which led authorities to evacuate much of Lake Tahoe, an area of ​​nearly 200 square kilometers. U.S. firefighters have released dramatic footage of them driving through a fire in the Tamarak area. The video shows the flames around their truck and the ash burning on the windshield.

READ  Johnson & Johnson: Millions of vaccine doses are unusable in the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The suspension of No-Vox doctors has been disabled. Jaya: “Without them, Venice hospitals would be in a waltz”

July 24, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

If cured and vaccinated abroad, certification is an illusion. There are also two recipients

July 24, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Vaccines, Green Pass Effect: Rise in bookings in the regions

July 23, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Video of a fire truck burning in the western United States passing by a very fierce fire

July 24, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Penalties for merchants and customers

July 24, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Raffaella Cara, “Her Last Will.” Cremata, where they scatter their ashes – Libero Quotidiano

July 24, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Physics, Miguel Verasuro died. String theory lesson

July 24, 2021 Karen Hines