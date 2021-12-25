December 25, 2021

Video games in cars, the investigation against Tesla is launched: this is the danger

Lorelei Reese December 25, 2021 2 min read

New investigation into Tesla. This time, the focus is on the possibility of starting video games in the car

New investigation into Tesla and in-car video games (Adobe Stock)

There is no peace for Tesla, again in the crosshairs of the investigation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the United States has actually launched a new investigation into the risks associated with the use of Video Games in infotainment system of electric cars.

In fact, Elon Musk some time ago began a process of expansion in terms of entertainment functions in its system. Video games have also been introduced, which can Bargaining with the driver’s attention. The problem mainly started with a critical factor: some of these games can even be started With the car in motion.

Tesla and video games in the car, the investigation is opened

Tesla video games 20211223 mobiles.it
Here’s What Elon Musk Is Risking Right Now (Adobe Stock)

The alarm was sounded by the New York Times in early December. The news organization noted that video games Sky Force ReloadAnd loner e Battle of Polytopia It can also be done during Tesla on the move. And that’s exactly what the NHTSA investigation is focusing on. This investigation began on December 21 and is well taken into consideration 580 thousand vehicles Between the Model 3, Y, S, and X produced between 2017 and 2021.

All models are equipped with the function Passenger playThis makes it possible to start playing video games even while the car is in motion. It is currently difficult to determine the risks that Tesla may be exposed to. You may almost certainly be asked to file Update the infotainment systemUseful for inserting greater security keys before starting a video game. Hard to go ahead with instead Complete removal of the feature Passenger play.

