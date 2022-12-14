Video comparison between PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC for the full version – Multiplayer.it

ElAnalistaDeBits posted a dossier video who compares versions PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC From The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition Analyze the improvements made with the next generation patch.

According to YouTubers, the PS5 version in Performance mode offers better SSR reflections in some areas, a more stable frame rate and generally faster loading times than its Xbox Series X counterpart. On the other hand, Microsoft’s console has better performance in Ray-tracing mode and has fewer from pop-ups. There are several visual compromises on the Xbox Series S, with the Performance mode having lower quality draw distances, leaves, and shadows than the Series X and PS5.

Obviously, the PC version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is probably the best or worst version, depending on the configuration, and boasts ray tracing for reflections and shadows (absent on consoles), DLSS support, and more. However, ElAnalistaDeBits notes that ray tracing currently has some bugs, which will likely be fixed through updates in the coming weeks.

ElAnalistaDeBits also shared details about Resolution and frame rate which he recorded while analyzing the two graphics modes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, which we report below:

PS5

Ray tracing: 2560x1440p (usually 1188p) dynamic resolution, 30fps

Performance: 3840 x 2160 pixels (usually 1548p) dynamic resolution, 60fps

Xbox Xbox X

Ray tracing: 2560x1440p (usually 1188p) dynamic resolution, 30fps

Performance: 3840 x 2160 pixels (usually 1548p) dynamic resolution, 60fps

xbox s

Quality: 2560 x 1440 pixels (usually 1440p) dynamic resolution, 30fps

Performance: 1080p and 60fps

