Video by Clizia Incorvaia

Eleonora Giorgi And her bridesmaid in particular. It has certainly been a difficult year for her: from the discovery of the disease, to the heavy treatments that have made her more fragile, even if her warrior spirit does not allow her to give up even for a second. This summer the son Paolo Ciavarro got married Cleizia incorviaknown to the elder brother, who had a son, Gabriel the Younger, who loved his grandmother Eleonora very much.

















Cleizia incorvia Shared Instagram Story View Eleonora Giorgi And little Gabrielle as they play with dinosaurs and tell each other beautiful stories about adventures and challenges among the animals.





Grandma Eleonora wearing one mask To cover his face and a hat, but not only that. Dark, long clothes that do not leave any skin exposed to the sun, these are just some of the recommendations for those undergoing chemotherapy and should not get sick in any way because even a simple cold can be difficult to overcome as the immune defenses are put in place. Testing by treatment.





However, little Gabriel does not notice these things in Eleonora, he only sees his kind grandmother playing with him.





Eleonora Giorgi, 70, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on her birthday and has been undergoing operations and all the necessary treatments to overcome the disease ever since.

In recent months, Eleonora Giorgi has undergone surgery, but “the cancer is not yet defeated”, although the outcome of the operation is positive. The next intervention is scheduled for the end of August: “I will take one step at a time, we all have an expiration date anyway.”





