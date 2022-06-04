“Vettel? We want to continue with him.”

Rome – In recent days, there has been much talk about the future of Sebastian Vettel, who is currently contracted with Aston Martin, but is threatened by Mick Schumacher in light of the upcoming Formula 1 season, which is the matter in an interview with the channel. RTL / ntv German defense took over:We want to continue with him, and we will evaluate everything else in the future. When you have a driver like Seb the goal is to keep him. He is a positive person who drives us forward, ensuring a combination of intense leadership and experience. If you do not want to drive? No one will act or drive this way if they don’t want to.“.

Crack optimism

In another interview, a ReutersThen Crack rated the season in favor of Aston Martin so far:I was aware of the harsh environment and didn’t expect it to be a walk in the park, but I’m fine. We are not even a third of the league, and mathematically speaking, we can still be the world champions. The season is far from lost. We have in our team very good people and the team is able to respond after the results of the old management, different from those that were expected. I admit I’d be surprised if we finished the world championships where we are nowFinally, on the controversy with Red Bull, he shortened it:I think their internal investigation leads to nothing. We didn’t do anything wrong, so you don’t have to worry“.