Vesufi amount. Spazio Turchio closes twenty years in the area promoting art and tradition

Vesufi amount. Spazio Torchio closes after twenty years of work to promote and enhance the territory through art and culture. Yesterday evening, in fact, in the Aroma Park on Via Colonnello Aliperta, the concert of the historic Saturnalia took place, one of the last moments of the mass gathering at the place of cultural activities of the Press Association.

Fabio Cocifoglia, President and Artistic Director of Il Torchio since 1994, explained that the reason for the closure was the lack of economic resources and funds to continue keeping the venue open. Moreover, the artist denounced with great regret the complete indifference and lack of support on the part of the municipal institutions, from which he repeatedly asked for help to keep Spazio Turchio alive. Cocifoglia was one of the first to work on this project and fears that the loss of a point of reference may also mark the end of a cultural reality that for many years has been the spokesman for art and immersed traditions in the region and beyond.

A quarter of a century of significant artistic initiatives, theatrical performances, local and international guests, music, culture and traditions. All this and much more represents Il Torchio, a project born more than twenty years ago that is now losing the possibility of having its own space, the physical location of the many initiatives carried out by this cultural association but also one of the few meeting points of the community immersed under the sign of artistic expression in all its its forms. Yesterday evening, with the Concert of Solidarity, the occasion, as confirmed by Cocifoglia, to salute and celebrate these twenty years with joy and a festive atmosphere.

Fabio Cocifoglia