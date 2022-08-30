Vespa Orientalis, Alarm at Rome. “We are at risk of invasion, they may be nesting in schools”

there Wasp orientalis It has Rome. The insect has not been reported in the capital since the 1950s, but sightings have been increasing for some months. Highly targeted neighborhoods green mountain, Meadows and the center in general. This summer’s high temperatures, litter on the street, and the wasp orientalis have created favorable habitat conditions in Rome. As Andrea Lunerti, an ethologist, told “La Repubblica”, wasps were seen flying from balcony to balcony “carrying away the young of the animals”.

Vespa orientalis in Rome, alarm in schools

But it didn’t stop. “The worst is yet to come – Lunerdi explains – schools have not been in attendance since June. There is a chance that the wasp orientalis had the opportunity to nest. It is necessary to carry out a complete check before resuming the teaching activity. Now that the Romanians are coming back from vacation, the collection must work. And this is not a dispute, but a fact. .Otherwise, the city will be invaded by these wasps.

What is Wasp Orientalis?

there Wasp orientalis or Eastern Hornet is one of the three species of the wasp genus currently in Europe, and is almost always present in southern Italy. The eastern wasp is recognized by its uniform red color, broken by a yellow stripe on the abdomen and a spot on the head.

These insects are slightly more poisonous than ordinary wasps. Their venom is hepatotoxic and hemolytic (US Army Public Health Center, Entomological Science Program fact-sheet). When irritated, they usually take a threatening flight towards the target and leave before pouncing. On the other hand, if they are touched, they sting immediately: they also have the ability to partially orient the stick so that they can even stab laterally with respect to their body.

The species seems to prefer urban environments where it finds a wide availability of protected nesting sites. It can become aggressive if the nest is attacked, especially in late summer when new larvae are inside.