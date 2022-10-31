Verstappen, Marko and Horner boycotted Sky Sports

Verstappen, Marko and Horner have decided not to do more interviews with Ted Kravitz from Sky Sports.

Verstappen, Marko and Horner have decided not to do more interviews with Ted Kravitz from Sky Sports. The Dutchman won his first title at the infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by eventually overtaking Lewis Hamilton. In addition, he has won this season, just as Red Bull has been involved in the FIA ​​budget cap issue.

Kravitz’s comments last week were: “Hamilton has not won a race all year and is now finally back on the track where he can win the first race of the season. This is by clashing with the same man who won the race Hamilton was stolen from the previous year. What a scenario and what the story will be. But that’s not how the script ended, is it? “

“Because the guy who hit him after he got robbed has already overtaken him, because he has a faster car, thanks to the engineers, thanks to Adrian Newey, Red Bull’s chief technical officer who is here.”





