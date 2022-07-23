Versilia fire, Massarossa devastation images: Drone flight over flames-stricken mountains

The flight of the drone in that video Firefighters In the most affected areasfire That affected Versilia In recent days. Specifically, it concerns overflight Masarossa. The municipality has today canceled the evacuation order for a large part of Miglianello, Luciano and Pieve a Elici. All other evacuation orders remain in place pending on-site inspections that continue tomorrow. Several hundred people have been evacuated and checks and subsequent returns are expected to continue tomorrow. Fire, we still read, “Che More than 800 hectares have already been burnt under control And attested in the north: Conca di Gualto, Montigiano, Valpromero to Fibiella. The fire has subsided, but continues to be monitored by helicopter to this day in addition to ground troops. Access to Gualto and Montigiano will be closed once the provincial and municipal Canibaletti roads are reopened. The Tuscany region underlines that the situation is under control in Massarosa and Camaiore, but the fire has not yet been recovered, they explain from the regional operations room.