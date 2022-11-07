Veracavalli 2022 | Close | Balance

Fieracavalli concluded its 124th edition today, November 6, in Veronafiere, solidifying its leadership as the international reference event for the equestrian sector. Within four days (3-6 November) 140,000 visitors from 57 countries were reached. For the exhibition it is a return to the traditional format, after the 2021 edition on the weekend, with admission quotas for the epidemic that registered 100,000 visitors.

Two hundred events animated the exhibition’s twelve pavilions, including high-level sporting competitions such as the only Italian stage of the Longines Fei Jumping World Cup, morphological competitions, western disciplines, and educational performances and activities.

Fieracavalli has seen many initiatives on the entertainment front for the whole family, with shows in the outdoor areas, the evening Gold Gala and evening openings with a regional gastronomic tasting show.

The breeding sector is always the absolute champion thanks to 2,400 horses from 60 international breeds that showcased Italian and foreign biodiversity with the help of 35 associations. The audience also found the best riding gear and the best offers for saddle tourism from 700 companies from 25 countries.

The next version of Fieracavalli is scheduled for release from November 2-5, 2023.

“Veracavalli – commented Federico Bricolo, President of Veronafiere – continues a tradition of successes that began 124 years ago and which sees Veronafiere committed with the Ministry of Agriculture, Ice-Agenzia, Fise, Fei, Aia, breeding associations, companies and sponsors in promoting the development of a sector of our green economy ” It affects more than 3 billion euros of GDP and employs more than 50,000 employees.

“The exhibition has been confirmed as the world’s largest exhibition for companies in this sector and the promotion of equine culture in 360 degrees – explained Maurizio Danes, CEO of Veronafiere – thanks to its brand value, Fieracavalli acts as a business multiplier from companies that have been able to meet selected buyers at the exhibition side by side With Ice-Agenzia target markets are Germany, US, UK, India, Indonesia, Libya, Thailand, Tunisia, Morocco, Estonia and Latvia.”

Marco Di Paola, President of the Italian Equestrian Sports Federation, Marco Di Paola, said, “Viracavalli is an exceptional event, very loved by those who practice equestrian sports but also by enthusiasts and undoubtedly represents the international reference fair in which horseback riding occupies an important segment. These days we have hosted the best riders in the world at the Jumping Verona Pavilion and all the regional competitions and national finals at the Arena-Fise.”