Venice Film Festival, Laura Chiatti with great temptation. Like Angelina Jolie

Laura Chiatti Leaves everyone breathless in an evening dress that sparkles with the seductiveness of Dolce & Gabbana. And this time she won the crown of the Venice Film Festival 2022 with a look seriously reminiscent of Angelina Jolie.

Laura Chiatti, Dolce & Gabbana dress

Laura Chiatti Gorgeous on the red carpet of Venice 79, Expires September 10th. The actress is wearing a gorgeous black dress of her own design Dolce & Gabbana. The model consists of a strapless bust with a sweetheart neckline that enhances the bust and a long, ultra-light and sheer skirt that the actress wears without stockings. The dress is tied with black jeweled sandals.

Born in 1982, Chiatti turned 40 last July and has a perfect, slim and toned body. She indulges the enchanted paparazzi with her blue eyes a deeper look thanks to skillful makeup that focuses on black eyeliner, while lips glow with matte lipstick. The jewelry is simple but very precious, the solid bracelet and slender necklace made by Cartier.

With her long hair combed back and tattoos on her arms, Chiatti looks like a double Angelina Jolie That red carpet has set many people on fire.

Laura Chiatti responds to criticism on Instagram

On her Instagram profile, Laura shared a series of photos from the red carpet for Whale And comments: “I don’t leave the house a little … but when I go out!!!”. Fans’ reaction is amazing, everyone agrees that she’s beautiful, even “divine”. “And everything stupid is wonderful! 🔥🔥🔥 “,” Definitely the most beautiful ❤️ “. And again: “The most beautiful and coolest 👏❤️”, “Extend everyone! 💣 💣 💣 💣 💣 💣 “Penetrate the screen, lens, hearts, everything🔥”.

But there are also those who express some confusion On the dress that reveals a lot. “Practically in a bathing suit…”. And Chiatti replies immediately: “I can afford a bathing suit even on the red carpet, that’s fortunes!”.

On the other hand, nothing can be said about the gorgeous look chosen by the actress who won tough challenges on the red carpet. Indeed, on the same evening, beloved couples such as Francesca Parra and Claudio Santamaria showed, Elodie With a classy black dress by Valentino, Penelope Cruz is among the divas More awaited and admired than Venice 79Francesca Chelmi in a maxi silk dress that points to the top of the chest.