April 24, 2022

Venice, cruise ships blocked in Porto Marghera. "We were supposed to be in Greece and we're here with a container view"

Samson Paul April 24, 2022 1 min read

Marghera – 2 cruise ships halted for 24 hours a Port to Marghera. They were supposed to set sail yesterday, Saturday, April 23, but they were still anchored there by the sight of cranes and containers. And I think this morning we had to wake up in Kotor, a wonderful town in the Middle East the black Mountainthen sailed for Mykonos. Instead, it’s cold here all watching the ocean of Porto Marghera,” says a passenger from Sinfonia – the 1,200-passenger MSC Cruises ship – who thought he was enjoying a wonderful week-long cruise between the seas, the islands of Montenegro and Greece with three friends.

The ship was supposed to leave yesterday afternoon at 16.30 and is still there. The Venice Port Authority confirms that the two cruise ships docked at Porto Marghera, are safe and waiting to set sail. when? Now unknown. “They told us at first that they had technical problems, then we heard that the ship moved last night, but then we went back to Porto Marghera. We have little information, now we are told that maybe we will leave this afternoon.” But in the meantime, more than 24 hours of a seven-day vacation between the seas in Porto Marghera.

