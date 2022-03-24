Vares kills two 13- and 7-year-old children and kills himself: Bodies found by their mother

One Man 44 years oldAndrea Rosin, killed Two children aged 13 and 7 years He later took his own life. Happened at MessinaIn the province Worries. Went there to find the bodies Mom Children, then caught one Disease And was taken to the emergency room in Citiglio (Worries) The woman will be asked by investigators to reconstruct the last hours of her children’s lives.

Luis ‘carabinieri and lawyer Giulia Floris’ co-ordinated Warey Investigation Unit is investigating the double infanticide. According to the first reconstruction, the couple was separated and the woman had gone to rescue the children who had spent the night with her father. The man allegedly hit his children with a sharp object. Several ambulances at that location 118Coroner, carabinieri off He is not And Worries And mayor of the city of Waris, Alberto Rosie.

The latest infanticide began and took place last January Moseron, In the province of Variety. A 40-year-old man, David Python, He stabbed his 7-year-old son in the neck. Carabinieri, with a confessional note, found the body of a small object hidden in a cupboard. The man also tried to stab his estranged wife after killing his son. The 40-year-old said he tried to escape, but was overseen and arrested by Carabinieri.