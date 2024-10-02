Vance-Wallace Debate, 2024 US Vice Presidential Candidates: Live News

Vance is gifted with eloquence, Walls is more popular: this is how the two contestants present themselves

Vance is considered highly skilled orator but less popular with voters. Walls, or “Coach Walls” as he was known, was a high school football coach who was less talented, but much loved for his straightforward demeanor. This is how the two vice-presidential aspirants competing head-to-head on the TV show make their debut.

The senator is a frequent gaffe, such as a few years ago when he famously attacked Democratic women, calling them “childless cats.” The right to decide who rules the country. The senator distanced himself from the story of Haitians eating dogs and cats, offering an explanation that many found worse than the story: Vance acknowledged that sometimes it’s okay to “make up stories to draw attention to a problem.” In this case, Haitians in Ohio ate dogs and cats to highlight the migrant emergency.

Walls has been training with a more refined sparring partner in recent days: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. A former combat veteran, Vance would have advised the governor on how to respond to the charge he might make against him: that he deserted the National Guard months before his battalion was sent forward. Let’s see how much tonight’s practice helped. The terms of engagement are the same as those already approved by the respective campaigns for a fight between Kamala Harris and Trump. The debate will last ninety minutes. There will be no studio audience. Candidates will have two minutes each for their final speech and may not take notes on stage. While one of the two is speaking, the other’s microphone will remain open, unlike between the two presidential candidates, but CBS reserves the right to mute the microphone. This, as mentioned, could be the last TV fight between the candidates.

In recent days, Harris reiterated his invitation to Trump to speak on CNN on Oct. 23, but the president said no. “Too late,” he explained. In many states, early voting activities have already begun, while the election day is scheduled for thirty-five days on November 5. In the past few hours, however, the Trump campaign has not categorically ruled out the possibility of accepting the conflict. “We’ll see what happens tonight,” the chancellor’s spokesman said. Tonight it’s Walls-Vance. The most anticipated possibility by Americans depends on how the conflict goes: Harris-Trump.