Valencia Primiata iTraveler 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards

Valencia, the third most populous city in Spain after Madrid and Barcelona, ​​was chosen as the best European city in the awards. 2024 Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards. It ranked third among the most welcoming in Europe. English magazine readers traveler We decided that the perfect urban escape destination in Europe was the capital of Turia, voted on by over 125,000 people.

Major European cities such as Paris, Rome, Vienna, Berlin, Amsterdam and Stockholm were also competing, but Valencia prevailed and gained great satisfaction and important recognition for Tourism sector international. “Spain’s third-largest city has transformed an ancient riverbed into a charming urban park and opened stylish rooftop bars. These operations are evidence of Valencia’s ongoing innovation and transformation which this year has led to it becoming, according to our readers, the best urban escape destination in Europe“Confirmed the publisher Condé Nast.

Valencia: a sustainable and modern city

Such awards are given in the UK and other countries where Condè Nast has offices to highlight excellence and Place value Based on different requirements related to tourism. Stockholm and Budapest were chosen among the most welcoming cities in Europe, followed by Valencia in third place, for public and private services such as hotels, beaches, airlines and airports. Since the end of 2023 the Spanish city has adopted some of them Environmental and green strategiesbecomes European green capital. Therefore, the European Commission indicated its commitment to try to be climate neutral and smart by 2030, following the model sustainable development It can make a difference.

turia garden, Albufeira Natural ParkFor example, enhancing the city’s environmental, historical and cultural heritage, providing tourists with a beautiful and sustainable experience. In fact, Valencia is also included in the green list of Wanderlusta prestigious travel magazine that has been selecting authentic, environmentally responsible destinations around the world for over thirty years. Out of nearly a thousand candidates, Valencia was chosen along with Rimini, Zurich, Vienna, Scotland, Slovenia, Colorado, and the Cayman Islands, to name a few.

Because Valencia is the greenest city in Europe

pioneer Smart cityValencia is expected to move towards a sustainable and innovative future. Among the projects under development, the city will host a center for experimentation and testing of artificial intelligence to enhance it Sustainable transportation systemImproving energy efficiency in urban areas and waste management using advanced methods and solutions to protect the environment. Valencia has always tried to increase Verde area The city has an estimated 600 hectares of parks and gardens One tree for every 4.6 people. Citizens are encouraged to Moving by bikeOr take advantage of the bicycle or walking paths using the new express lines that allow tourists to reach various points of interest.

Using smart boxes in Waste sorting of the workforce with an electronic locking system, and for noise pollution, a speed limit of 30 km/h has been imposed on 67% of roads, many areas For pedestrians Other repairs are underway to reduce decibels. Furthermore, Valencia has 22 Budar fontanel In various neighborhoods where residents and tourists can fill bottles and water bottles with filtered and chilled water. In short, the Spanish city is strongly committed to a more sustainable future and can serve as an example for other European cities and the rest of the world.