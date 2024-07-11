Val Cavallina in Rosa vs Cancer

For over a decade “Val Cavallina in pink”whose 2024 edition is scheduled to take place this Sunday, is a celebration of all the local women who have fought and continue to fight cancer. Over the years, thousands and thousands of people have gathered every summer In Casasa and on Lake Inden To participate in the great day of celebrations, watch dragon boat races from time to time, eat together and walk hand in hand along the streets and lanes.

Proceeds to fight cancer

But the initiative was never just a simple meeting or a nice way to spend a few hours together. The organizing association “Cuore di donna”, based in Casazza and now of national importance, immediately decided to link the event to concrete actions: the proceeds have thus financed nine seasons ofFree medical checkups and examinations For women in the valley between 20 and 45 years old, it reaches about 400 annually.

“Tangible help for patients”

This will also be the case this time, with visits, ultrasounds and mammograms guaranteed at the Bergamo Multidisciplinary Institute in Casazza, at the Radiology and Physiotherapy Centre in Gorli and at the Quarenghi Clinical Institute in San Pellegrino; and then, in addition, the «Cuore di Donna» will also invest part of the funds raised in the various projects managed by the association. «That’s why participating in the «Val Cavallina in Rosa» is so important,» he explained. Miriam BisentiFounder and President of “Cuore di Donna” – We really try to provide concrete help to people and cancer patients. See also Weather, winter is now over. But would that be true?