June 3, 2022

Usha destroys artifacts at a museum in Dallas: he fights with little girl

June 3, 2022

Art works, 10 works were damaged by clumsy audience. Photo

Thousands of pieces of porcelain vases of the Qing dynasty, jackets stolen from the Picasso Museum in Paris and fingers cut from century statues. From museums and art galleries around the world, there are testimonials that remind visitors to pay attention not to destroy unique and irreplaceable pieces: here are some of them.

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 An observer Borges GalleryProbably due to an illness, she hit the canvas and fell to the ground. “St. Francis receives the stigma“From Guido Renee. The work is damaged: about four centimeters of cracks have been opened. Episode, first reported Courier della seraOne of many Strange accidents Has destroyed precious works of art

In April 2022, a 72-year-old woman Stole the blue jacket Exposed Picasso Museum in ParisMisconceived as a dress hanging on the wall and forgotten by some onlookers. The jacket is actually the work of a Catalan artist Oriole Vilanova. The theft took a while for anyone to notice – the jacket could be worn by museum visitors

In the summer of 2020, an Austrian tourist sat on the original finish of the statue Paolina Bonaparte by Antonio CanovaOn display Gypsoteca Museum Of Possagno. Thus the work lost two fingers. The statue, which lost its head and other parts of its body during the 1917 bombings, was restored in 2004.

