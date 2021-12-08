December 8, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Use the law that allows you to avoid default. $ 778 billion allocated for defense

Use the law that allows you to avoid default. $ 778 billion allocated for defense

Noah French December 8, 2021 2 min read

The House passed legislation that would allow US Congress to raise the public debt ceiling in the coming days, with the exception of the GOP, a firm ban in the Republican Senate. The Democrats’ motion received 222 votes in favor and 212 against, with only one Conservative in favor.

The result of an agreement reached a few hours earlier in the Senate between Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The approved procedure would allow Democratic senators to raise the debt ceiling, and respect federal obligations without the need for Republican votes.

The move could come on December 15, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, which comes just days after the deadline to default on public accounts and raise the credit limit (now $ 28.9 trillion).

The House then, with a two-party vote, approved an allocation of $ 778 billion for security and defense, which is nearly $ 25 billion more than President Joe Biden’s request. The new measures include a 2.7 percent pay rise for the military at the request of the White House and funding for the construction of new military structures.

Compared to last year, the budget has increased by 5 percent. Democrat leader Chuck Schumer in the Senate said he expects the bill to pass the Senate without amendment to speed up procedures. Expenditure items include the National Security Plan in conjunction with the Department of Finance and Energy for a bilateral commission examining the impact of the United States on Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021. There were 363 votes in favor of the law and 70 against. 51 Democrats and 19 Republicans voted against the law.

See also  The PlayStation 5 is the best-selling console in US history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Trieste, the mother of a pregnant woman who was suffering from goiter and was in intensive care at the hospital, has died. The whole family is no wax

December 8, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

“Towards the Yellow Zone at Christmas”

December 7, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

The perfect snow is coming. Affected areas, accumulations cm. All confirmed, method »ILMETEO.it

December 7, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

3 min read

Biden and Putin face Ukraine. United States: “Unprecedented Sanctions on Russia.” Moscow: “NATO is pressing the borders”

December 8, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Use the law that allows you to avoid default. $ 778 billion allocated for defense

December 8, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Public Water, Castaldo (M5s) at a demonstration in Brussels: “No to a listing. It’s not a commodity but a commodity”

December 8, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Aerospace, a sector in full expansion worth $424 billion

December 8, 2021 Karen Hines