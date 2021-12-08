Use the law that allows you to avoid default. $ 778 billion allocated for defense

The House passed legislation that would allow US Congress to raise the public debt ceiling in the coming days, with the exception of the GOP, a firm ban in the Republican Senate. The Democrats’ motion received 222 votes in favor and 212 against, with only one Conservative in favor.

The result of an agreement reached a few hours earlier in the Senate between Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The approved procedure would allow Democratic senators to raise the debt ceiling, and respect federal obligations without the need for Republican votes.

The move could come on December 15, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, which comes just days after the deadline to default on public accounts and raise the credit limit (now $ 28.9 trillion).

The House then, with a two-party vote, approved an allocation of $ 778 billion for security and defense, which is nearly $ 25 billion more than President Joe Biden’s request. The new measures include a 2.7 percent pay rise for the military at the request of the White House and funding for the construction of new military structures.

Compared to last year, the budget has increased by 5 percent. Democrat leader Chuck Schumer in the Senate said he expects the bill to pass the Senate without amendment to speed up procedures. Expenditure items include the National Security Plan in conjunction with the Department of Finance and Energy for a bilateral commission examining the impact of the United States on Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021. There were 363 votes in favor of the law and 70 against. 51 Democrats and 19 Republicans voted against the law.