Usage: The billionaire will lead three more space missions – the last hour

(ANSA) – ROME, Feb. 14 – US billionaire Jared Isaacman, who was the commander of the first space tourists’ mission in September, announced that he will lead three more flights in collaboration with Elon Musk’s Space X.



The next space flight, in the plans of the 38-year-old businessman, includes a space walk and the first flight of a crew on the latest generation of Starship rocket.



The first mission, called Polaris Dawn, will take place at the end of the year and will be commanded by the same Isaacman who commanded Inspiration4 last year. The crew will depart from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aboard a Falcon 9 and will spend five days in the highest orbit this type of rocket has ever reached. With the billionaire there will be former US Air Force Colonel Scott Petit as pilot and two SpaceX experts, Sarah Gillies and Dr. Anna Menon. The crew will also attempt a spacewalk at an altitude of 482 kilometers.



During the mission, they will also test laser communications in space During the mission, they will also test laser-based communications in space using the SpaceX Starlink space network and conduct medical research into decompression disorders, the effect of space radiation and the effects of spaceflight on eye health. (Dealing).

