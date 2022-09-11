Desktop
Jimmy Spithill led his US SailGP team to its first victory, winning in light winds at the Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix in Saint-Tropez. In the final, he defeated Peter Burling’s New Zealand team, chasing a third consecutive win, and Great Britain’s Ben Ainslie.
SAILGP Season 3 Championship Standings (After Five Events) //
1 // Australia // 42 points
2 // New Zealand // 41 pts
3 // Great Britain // 34 points
4 // Denmark // 33 points
5 // France // 31 points
6 // Canada // 29 points
7 // United States // 25 points
8 // Spain // 15 points
9 // Switzerland // 12 points
