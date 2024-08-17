Saturday, August 17, 2024
USA wins Nations Cup in Dublin (CSIO5*)

By: Noah French

August 17, 2024 #news

The United States won the Nations Cup in Dublin. Second to Ireland and third to Great Britain.

A prestigious and highly anticipated five-star eventRDS Dublin Horse Show I watched the show on Friday Nations Cup provided by Transfer of Underwriting. Sorted through the classic manual Over two roundsIncludes 12 high jumps 1.60 m And a will be given 250,000.00 prize money

Teams from 8 countries participated in the tournament AmericaHeaded by Chef D’Ecube Robert RidlandClimb to the first step of the podium with a total of 4 penalties as follows: McClain Ward Riding on a sixteen year old girl you shut up (Holsteiner, Casal x Coriano) performed a clean double, Spencer Smith e Bowling ground (2013, Zangersheide, Carmena Zx Quattro b) did no wrong, Lucy Davis e Ben 431 (2011, Westphalian, Sylvain x Quincy Jones) 0/4 and finally crossed the finish line Aaron Vale e Dear 25 (2013, Holsteiner, Cascatello x ClintonDone with 0/4.

In the second place we find the host nation, theIreland Off Michael Falke It has a total of 8 fines and is made up as follows: Daryl Kenny Cella is a VDL cartel (0/4), Mark Macaulay Con GRS Lady Amaro (0/8), Denise Lynch e Vistogrand (0/4), Cian O’Connor with Kergane fancy (5/0) with a total of 12 penalties Great Britain At the helm In Lampard She sat on the third step of the stage: Ben Maher e Exit Remo (0/0), Tim Gretley e Medoc de Toxandria (8/0), Jody Hall McGadeer Cella is a Hard (16/16), Matthew Sampson Con Daniel (4/0)

© L. Badulescu – All rights reserved; Photo: Team USA winning the Nations Cup in Dublin © Facebook Dublin Horse Show

