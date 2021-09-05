USA vs Canada: Predictive and Possible Formats

The CONCACAF region’s two favorite of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the United States hosts Canada on Monday, September 6 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Both countries started in a draw in matches where they expected their opponents to win considering their ability, so they will want to get their first win in this qualifying round against their neighbors. USA vs Canada starts at 2am on Monday.

USA vs Canada Pre-Match: Where Are Both Teams?

United States

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the United States made several changes to prevent the humiliation from happening again. As a result, head coach Greg Berholter was appointed to oversee the dominant competition for Americans in the CONCACAF region. Winning the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup is a testament to the progress Berholder has made since taking charge earlier this summer, despite being a relatively inexperienced team. However, the 0-0 draw at the start of the octagonal qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup in Salvador reminded the nation of how difficult it will be to qualify for the main event. The young team can pick up a lot of positives despite having a clean fifth sheet in a row, despite the fact that many youngsters have been introduced in the qualifying process for stars and stripes. In fact, the Americans have conceded just one goal in their last eight games. Although only four of the last five have been scored, the goal is a sign that they are struggling.

Canada

Like their neighbors, Canada started the qualifying round with a midfield draw: 1-1-1 at home to Honduras. Playing in front of home fans for the first time in almost two years should have been an incentive for the Canadians, but they did their best and were able to score a point after a Kyle Loren penalty in the middle of the second half. All of their momentum was boosted by disastrous demonstrations in the early qualifying rounds – 31 goals scored and only one conceded six wins in six games – with Les Rouges looking for three points on the octagonal podium. Most recently, spectators were able to reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup earlier this summer, eventually losing to Mexico after a 2-1 defeat. Canada goes to the United States with revenge, the Americans won the Gold Cup in 2019 following a 1-0 defeat at the start of the summer after a 4-1 defeat to the United States.

All qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Last matches

American star Christian Pulisic has missed a draw in El Salvador as he stays in Nashville to regain health, and the Chelsea striker’s readiness is in doubt. Manchester City reserve goalkeeper Zack Stephen also failed to make the trip after suffering from back pain, so Matt Turner could consistently change goals. Meanwhile, Canada replaced half-time batsman Dajon Buchanan, who will be battling Honduras for a week, with replacement Junior Hoylett impressed, who could earn him a weekly start. Despite manager John Hertman looking for the winner, he still made only one change at the end of the match. Therefore, he saw the 11 men on the pitch as the best opportunity to earn a record, so he may not make many changes to the short trip to the south.

Potential organizations against the United States and Canada

United States

Turner; Test, Brooks, Reem, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, C. Roldan; Raina, Sergeant, de la Fionte

Canada

Porgen; Johnston, Vittoria, Miller; Hoylet, Hutchinson, Eustachio, Laria, Davis; Larin, David

