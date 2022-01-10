Usa, Vice Ocasio-Cortez Positive: “This is a symptom”. More than 100 MPs are suffering from Govt disease

Democratic vice Alexandria Ocacio-Cortes It turned out Positive Al GovtHis press office told a news conference with reporters Sunday, January 9th. He proved Symptoms She is recovering well at home, “said David Cook, chief of The Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau Stimulant In the fall, everyone is encouraged to do the same and follow the guidelines Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “. According to the site govtracker.usMore than 100 members of Congress have been infected with the virus since the outbreak, and the CDC averages 700 thousand people are affected per day. As reported by the American media.

Many American newspapers echoed the words Capitol Doctor. Brian Monahan, Wrote one Note To legislators January 3. In which Monacon recommended Brilliant work, From the ratio Positive Among legislators it was 1% 13%. “Congress offices, committees and agencies must immediately review their activities in order to use them wisely. Minimize personal encounters And office activities as much as possible, ”the doctor wrote.

On the site CBS News He used the positivity of sub-Ocasio-Cortes to remind Americans that the CDC suggests positive outcomes that could create symptoms of Govt 19. Isolate yourself At least 5 days. You are one Wipe, But “If an individual has access to the test and wants to test it, the best approach is to use a test at the end of the 5 day isolation period.”