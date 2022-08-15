USA, Trump Attacks FBI: My Passports Have Been Stolen

New York. Donald Trump accused FBI agents of “stealing” his passports during a raid at his Florida resort a week ago. “Wow – he commented on his social media site Indeed – In the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, three of my passports, one expired, the other was stolen. This is the most unprecedented attack on a political enemy in our country. Third world.” . The passports Trump is referring to are probably the red, diplomatic passports issued to members of the US and government. Generally, the reason for the seizure, which is carried out to prevent the wanted person from leaving the country, is not clear.

Earlier, Trump said he had called on his aides to “do what they can” with the Justice Department because “the temperature needs to be turned down.” The president told Fox News that the call came after threats against the FBI escalated over the federal agency’s searches of the former president’s Florida resort. “I told you to do everything possible to help – he said – because the temperature in this country needs to be lowered. Otherwise, terrible things can happen. But later in the same speech Trump returned to attack the FBI over the seizure of “secret documents” and defended the attacks launched by his supporters, “They “We will not accept another fraud,” he said. The president recalled the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, calling it a “witch hunt.” “People are very angry about what’s going on – he added.”