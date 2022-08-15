August 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

USA, Trump Attacks FBI: My Passports Have Been Stolen

USA, Trump Attacks FBI: My Passports Have Been Stolen

Noah French August 15, 2022 2 min read

New York. Donald Trump accused FBI agents of “stealing” his passports during a raid at his Florida resort a week ago. “Wow – he commented on his social media site Indeed – In the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, three of my passports, one expired, the other was stolen. This is the most unprecedented attack on a political enemy in our country. Third world.” . The passports Trump is referring to are probably the red, diplomatic passports issued to members of the US and government. Generally, the reason for the seizure, which is carried out to prevent the wanted person from leaving the country, is not clear.

Earlier, Trump said he had called on his aides to “do what they can” with the Justice Department because “the temperature needs to be turned down.” The president told Fox News that the call came after threats against the FBI escalated over the federal agency’s searches of the former president’s Florida resort. “I told you to do everything possible to help – he said – because the temperature in this country needs to be lowered. Otherwise, terrible things can happen. But later in the same speech Trump returned to attack the FBI over the seizure of “secret documents” and defended the attacks launched by his supporters, “They “We will not accept another fraud,” he said. The president recalled the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, calling it a “witch hunt.” “People are very angry about what’s going on – he added.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

August thunderstorms trigger civil defense weather warning Goldreddy: “Severe events up 1200% since 2012”

August 15, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Polls show Italy’s Brotherhood-run centre-right increasing its advantage. + 1% for M5s, Lega and Verdi / Italian Left

August 14, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Mid-August, Monday August 15 Strong thunderstorms and African anticyclones; Areas at risk of rain »ILMETEO.it

August 14, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

USA, Trump Attacks FBI: My Passports Have Been Stolen

August 15, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Parking sensors, you find it fun to have without spending 1 euro

August 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Orita Berti was my first love

August 15, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

September, the harbinger of autumn with alarming prospects. Latest Updates » ILMETEO.it

August 15, 2022 Karen Hines