USA – Serbia Today on TV, Olympic Basketball Semi-Final Date 2024: Program, Live Stream, Where to Watch

The Olympic basketball tournament has reached its final stages. Today is dedicated to the men’s semi-finals: at 9.00 p.m., the Bercy Square in Paris will host the match between United States and SerbiaWhich will send one of the teams to the Olympic gold final.

The two teams had already met in the group stage: a quiet win for the Dream Team. 110-84, Which extended after a fight in the first half thanks to a 26-16 lead in part of the third quarter, with Kevin Durant and Lebron James To take the lion’s share. But in the knockout match everything changes, and Jokic and his teammates will be overjoyed after the victory over Australia.

This is the schedule of the second semi-final of the Olympic tournament, which will start at 9 p.m. The event will be available live on TV on Eurosport channels, which will dedicate their programming to the Olympics with 7 additional channels included in the Sky package. In particular, all basketball matches will be available on Eurosport 6 (254 Sky, the channel is also available on DAZN). As for Rai2 and RaiSport, the space will depend on the programming options of the state television, which benefits from 360 hours of live broadcasts available. The live broadcast will be available via Discovery+ and, in the case of Rai, on RaiPlay.

Paris 2024 Olympics Basketball Calendar Today

Thursday, August 8

9:00 PM USA – Serbia

Paris 2024 Basketball Schedule: Where to Watch on TV and Live Stream

Live TV for subscribersThe games are broadcast on Eurosport 1 (channel 210) and Eurosport 2 (channel 211), with Sky subscribers having access to seven other thematic channels (251 to 257) and Eurosport 4K (channel 250). The exact schedules, with the exact channels on which the different events are broadcast, are revealed day by day and are subject to last-minute changes based on the progress of the competition.

Free and clear live TV streaming: Rai will broadcast the Games on Rai2 and RaiSportHD. The public network has a total of 360 hours available to dedicate to live coverage of events during the Olympic Games. The detailed schedule of the three networks will vary depending on the development of the competitions and the links between the different events. Priority will be given to Italians.

Live broadcast for subscribersThematic channels will be available on Discovery+ so you can follow every sporting event in detail; the same channels shown by Eurosport/Sky TV will be available on Sky Go, NOW and DAZN.

Live Streaming of Dirita: Rai Play, Rai Play Sport 1, Rai Play Sport 2, Rai Play Sport 3 will offer live events. Detailed schedules will be determined closer to the events and are subject to change depending on the development of the games. Priority will be given to Italians.