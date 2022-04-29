USA: Obama returns to attack social media, we learn from Europe

Want to advertise on this site?

Washington, April 29 – “We can learn a lot from what Europe is doing to improve social media. Their approach may not be right for the United States, but it points the way forward.

The former US president wrote on Twitter Barack Obama An editorial in the New York Times again on the new rules decided by the European Union a few days ago to make social media non-toxic and to combat fake news.

Recently, in a speech on misinformation at Stanford University, the former US president attacked Big Tech companies for not doing enough to curb misinformation.

“The new information ecosystem triggered by the rise of social media platforms” triggers some of humanity’s worst impulses. “Obama insisted, ‘No problem.’ They are usually the result of very specific choices made by companies that dominate the Internet and especially social media.

