March 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

USA: Fear in New York, two people stabbed in MoMA – Ultima Ora

Samson Paul March 13, 2022 2 min read

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, March 12 – Fear in New York. A man stabbed two people inside the Popular Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), mid-afternoon on Saturday. The museum was evacuated for security reasons, which caused panic among the ignorant public about the incident.

Police investigations are still ongoing. The cameras caught the man in charge, a white man in his 60s wearing a colorful T-shirt under a black jacket. The reason for his anger was the cancellation of the subscription: a letter of cancellation was sent to the man on Friday, but already on Saturday appeared the absence of his subscription on the computers of the museum.

So when he showed up, he was denied entry and became so nervous that he “attacked two museum employees and beat them several times”, according to police reports, who were not yet able to stop him. In fact, the man immediately turned away after the attack, causing him to lose his traces. However, his face is not new to agents operating in the area: Although there have been no arrests against him, he has been arrested in the past for two other incidents in the vicinity.

New York Mayor Eric Adams was immediately informed and continues to follow developments even if they currently appear to be an isolated case. The two people who were stabbed, a woman and a man, were taken to hospital in a stable condition. (handle).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

2 min read

Iraq: “Twelve Iranian missiles were fired at Erbil at the US Consulate and the Al-Qaeda area.”

March 13, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Harris in the Storm: laughs after being asked about Ukrainian refugees

March 12, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Slap on the Russian Embassy in the United States, “Zelensky Road” – Ultima Ora

March 12, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Govt, aiming to return to normalcy: Here is the road map for filing the Green Pass

March 13, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

“Saving on the municipal secretary and transferring 28 thousand euros to reduce citizens’ bills”

March 13, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Rain masses in the northwest and the Tyrrhenian Sea, then high temperatures

March 13, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Disappointing Cary, Thompson withdraws the Warriors. I found Chicago Caruso

March 13, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt