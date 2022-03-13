USA: Fear in New York, two people stabbed in MoMA – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, March 12 – Fear in New York. A man stabbed two people inside the Popular Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), mid-afternoon on Saturday. The museum was evacuated for security reasons, which caused panic among the ignorant public about the incident.



Police investigations are still ongoing. The cameras caught the man in charge, a white man in his 60s wearing a colorful T-shirt under a black jacket. The reason for his anger was the cancellation of the subscription: a letter of cancellation was sent to the man on Friday, but already on Saturday appeared the absence of his subscription on the computers of the museum.



So when he showed up, he was denied entry and became so nervous that he “attacked two museum employees and beat them several times”, according to police reports, who were not yet able to stop him. In fact, the man immediately turned away after the attack, causing him to lose his traces. However, his face is not new to agents operating in the area: Although there have been no arrests against him, he has been arrested in the past for two other incidents in the vicinity.



New York Mayor Eric Adams was immediately informed and continues to follow developments even if they currently appear to be an isolated case. The two people who were stabbed, a woman and a man, were taken to hospital in a stable condition. (handle).

