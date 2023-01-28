January 28, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

USA: Colorado is dry, about to cut off water supplies to 7 states – last hour

Samson Paul January 28, 2023 1 min read

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, Jan. 27 – It is unlikely that the seven states that depend on the water of the dried-up Colorado River will voluntarily make such deep cuts in water consumption that would force the federal government to for the first time cut off the water supply to 40 million Americans.

According to the New York Times, the Interior Department has asked states to voluntarily put in place a plan by January 31 to collectively reduce the amount of water they withdraw from Colorado.

The call for these cuts, on a scale unprecedented in US history, was prompted by the sharp deterioration of Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which supply water and electricity to Arizona, Nevada, and Southern California. Drought, climate change, and population growth have caused the water level in the lakes to drop.

Still, the chances of a voluntary agreement appear slim, and it would be the second time in six months that states that depend on the river, in addition to Arizona, Nevada and California, including Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, have not met the consensus deadline. The cuts demanded by the Biden administration in an effort to avert a catastrophic collapse of the river system. (Dealing).

Reproduction is reserved © ANSA Copyright


More Stories

2 min read

What if this cold was just a bait? An incredible hypothesis appeared within 10 days »ILMETEO.it

January 27, 2023 Samson Paul
3 min read

‘Repatriation increased’: the EU’s vigilance over the migrant emergency

January 27, 2023 Samson Paul
3 min read

Facebook data theft, 4 million San Marino fine – Chronicle

January 26, 2023 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

A shower of opinions and criticism about Matteo Messina Tenaro, then clarity

January 28, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

All Uber and Lyft Cars Will Be Carbon Neutral by 2030 – La Voce di New York

January 28, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Hit Parade, with Rush Maneskin in the lead among albums and vinyl

January 28, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

AstroSamantha, I dream of an independent Europe in space – Space & Astronomy

January 28, 2023 Karen Hines