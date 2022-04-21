Usa, Bannon: “Trump will win the avalanche in 2024”

“Trump will be re-elected in 2024 by an avalancheThis was stated by Steve Bannon, a former strategist of Donald Trump, in an interview with ‘Piazepulida’.

“We will win a landslide victory in the midterm elections in November and defeat the Democrats In 2024, Donald Trump will run and win“I am convinced that the Chancellor will return to the White House.

Negotiation with Putin? “No, Pita can’t do that. This is a European problem. The United States has no major defense interests in this dispute between Ukraine and Russia. ” This is a European issue that must be resolved by the European Union, NATO, Germany and Italy: stop the flow of gas and force the Russians. Sitting at a table, “Banan added.

Presidents France – “Marine Le Pen will be difficult to win because he must face all the media, the entire EU apparatus and the French elite,” Steve Bannon said on Sunday about the runoff for the French presidential elite. “France is still dominated by the elite, which is the tragedy of Italy and Spain. For this reason many of your young people are looking for opportunities elsewhere,” Bonan continued. The criminals who run these countries.