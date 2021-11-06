USA: At least eight deaths at music festival in Texas – North America

(ANSA) – ROME, Nov. 06 – At least eight people were killed and hundreds injured at the AstroWorld Festival Music Festival in Houston, Texas last night: firefighters said.



On the first day of the concert the victims were crushed against the stage. “The public – Houston’s fire chief Samuel Pena explained – panicked as they were pressed against the stage.” Eleven people were hospitalized with a heart attack, eight of whom died. About 300 of the 5,000 people there sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.



“It’s a very sad night,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “Our hearts are broken,” he continued. According to the Houston Chronicle newspaper, the festival’s founder, rapper Travis Scott, interrupted his performance several times when he saw some of his fans in trouble at the foot of the stage and asked security members to help them. The newspaper reported that emergency services vehicles sounded sirens more than once and went through the crowd to rescue them. Organizers stopped the show after realizing the seriousness of the situation. (Handle).

