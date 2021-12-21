USA and F1: New record for overseas viewers – Formula 1

The relationship between United States and Formula 1 It hasn’t always featured an overall car “integration”: in a country that travels on the ovals of NASCAR or IndyCar, just to name the more famous examples, 2021 However, important data occurred about the influence of the circus in the country with stars and stripes, especially with regard to television viewers. During this season, sports business I actually calculated the average well 934000 US who followed one of the three channels that broadcast GPs – ABC, ESPN Ed ESPN2 – That’s how A signs Register a new audience which has been resisting since 1995.

A number certainly in contrast to 608000 in 2020, with 54% increase Compared to a season marked by interruptions and postponements of the Covid-19 emergency. Concrete evidence of the increase in public approval in the United States is the figures on the latter Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Despite the timezone, well 963.000 People tuned in to ESPN2 for the final chapter of the World Championships. However, the absolute record of fans was recorded on the occasion United States GP, with 1.2 million viewers who not only witnessed the race on screens, but also witnessed the cheers of the 400,000 people who took to the grandstands of the Circuit of the Americas over the weekend in Texas. Speaking of the grandstands, the upcoming Miami GP, scheduled for 2022, could contribute to the crowd growing even more.

That’s what ESPN’s director of programming is hoping for first John Suchinsky, It is already summer, in an interview with racer, was hoping “To be able to continue to cooperate with Formula 1 in the long term, with the aim of increasing the popularity of this sport in the United States”. Moreover, according to other data that appeared in recent months at the global level, average age A fallen circus fan 36 to 32 years old, with the United States which, along with Mexico, China and IndiaThe number of fans who have followed this sport has increased for less than five years.