Thursday, August 22, 2024
Search
World

USA 2024, Robert Kennedy Jr. is about to drop out of the race for the White House

By: Samson Paul

Date:

world

Trump’s Night in 12 Shots: From Scenography to the Kiss with Melania

From Hulk Hogan’s endorsement to Kid Rock’s performance, to the kiss with Melania, the balloon shower to Pavarotti’s tunes, the embrace of the firefighter’s uniform who was killed last Saturday, the White House set design and the supporters’ shabby clothes, here are the most representative images of Donald Trump’s night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Former US President Donald Trump has officially become the Republican nominee for the White House. Trump Donald Trump entered the Republican convention floor wearing a dark suit and a red tie (the color of the Republican Party) and was accompanied by his entire family, delegates, politicians and many supporters.

At the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, the businessman surrounded himself with the affection of his family, especially his grandchildren. Also sitting next to him was new Vice President J.D. Vance.

  • “God was with me”

Kissing his wife Melania on stage in an impeccable red suit. “It’s going to be an incredible victory,” Donald Trump said at the Republican convention, which was greeted with chants of “USA, USA, USA.” “And God was on my side,” he explained, explaining how he believed he survived the attack, which he recounted in detail.

See also  In Madrid 500,000 people are on the waiting list for medical examinations - the world
Previous article
Countries with the most pickpockets, the ranking does not smile on Italy

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska