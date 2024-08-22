USA 2024, Robert Kennedy Jr. is about to drop out of the race for the White House

world

Trump’s Night in 12 Shots: From Scenography to the Kiss with Melania

From Hulk Hogan’s endorsement to Kid Rock’s performance, to the kiss with Melania, the balloon shower to Pavarotti’s tunes, the embrace of the firefighter’s uniform who was killed last Saturday, the White House set design and the supporters’ shabby clothes, here are the most representative images of Donald Trump’s night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Former US President Donald Trump has officially become the Republican nominee for the White House. Trump Donald Trump entered the Republican convention floor wearing a dark suit and a red tie (the color of the Republican Party) and was accompanied by his entire family, delegates, politicians and many supporters.

At the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, the businessman surrounded himself with the affection of his family, especially his grandchildren. Also sitting next to him was new Vice President J.D. Vance.