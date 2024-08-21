USA 2024, Obama nominates Kamala Harris: ‘Yes, you can’ – North America

Obama family attacks Trump and divorces Kamala, yes she can

Michelle criticizes businessman: “Racist, wants black job”

“Yes, Kamala can.” The Democratic presidential candidate got the best boost for her campaign yesterday: a double dose of Obama. The golden couple of the American left took turns on the Chicago stage in a deadly punch that thrilled delegates at the United Center, galvanized Democrats across the country and, so far, toppled Donald Trump with words alone.

The first to intervene was the former First Lady, who, as always, wore a contemporary dark blue warrior dress designed by the American brand Monse that has already become an icon on social media. “Something magical is happening not only on this court, but also outside it. Hope is returning,” Michelle immediately declared, recalling the power of this “hope” that in 2008 succeeded in bringing the first black president to the White House.

The former first lady called Kamala “my girl,” a term of female solidarity and sisterhood that is a recurring theme of the Democratic event. “She is more than ready to be president,” Mrs. Obama said. “She is one of the most qualified, experienced people who has ever run for president, and she has the greatest dignity.” She then took off her gloves and took aim at Trump. “Who is telling him that the job he wants right now is a black job,” he said, recalling the businessman’s racist remarks about so-called “black jobs.” As for his insinuations that Harris and other Democrats, including her husband Barack, are “not real Americans,” he clarified: “Nobody has a monopoly on what it means to be American, nobody.” Michelle has never forgiven Trump’s attacks on her family, and she certainly doesn’t intend to do so now.

“For years, he has done everything he can to try to make people afraid of us. His narrow, narrow worldview made him feel threatened by the presence of two successful, hard-working, highly educated black people.” Again, he called him “a misogynist who exploits fear and lies, a huckster and a sower of hate who has been playing the same old con game against America.” An unstoppable and determined first lady, she then introduced her husband Barack on stage — “the man of my life who wakes up every morning thinking about the good of America” — who was also greeted by wild applause from the crowd. The two shared a big hug.

“I’m the only idiot who talks since Michelle Obama,” the former president began, and rightly so. Although his undeniable oratory skills have impressed Democrats inside and outside the arena. “Trump is like the neighbor who keeps using the leaf blower every minute of every day. Being a neighbor is exhausting, being a president is dangerous,” he lashed out at Barack, who also took off his gloves and mocked the businessman for his “childish behavior.” “Crazy nicknames and conspiracy theories and an obsession with crowd size,” he captioned the last sentence with a meme that went viral on social media.

Seriously again, the former president described Trump as “a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped complaining about his problems. There is a constant stream of complaints and complaints that are getting worse now that he is afraid of losing to Kamala.” He then praised his former vice president, Joe Biden, “He saved democracy when it was in danger,” and finally baptized Kamala with his legendary slogan, “Yes we can.” “Yes she can. We are ready for a Harris presidency. We do not want four more years of chaos. It is a movie we have already seen and the sequels are usually worse,” Obama said, then cautioning that the race will be a last-minute vote and that “we all need to get to work now.”

