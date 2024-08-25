US presidential election, Alessandra Dode: “I’ll be campaigning for Kamala Harris”

OffPolitical Editorial Board

The governor of Sardinia at the Festa del Unita in Reggio Emilia: “I lived in America for 10 years and I will vote for her”

“I lived in America for ten years, I campaigned for Obama, I will vote for Kamala Harris, I will campaign for Kamala Harris”: the president of the Sardinia region, Alessandra Tode (M5S), responded on the platform of the National Unity Day. In Reggio Emilia on a question about the presidential elections in the United States, which will see a challenge between current Vice President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on November 5.

In a conversation with the former secretary of the Democratic Party, Pier Luigi Bersani, Tote also spoke about the broader camp: “With its charter of principles and values, M5S is part of the progressive camp, this is a fact. There is no going back. If the assembly ever decides to take a different position, I will take it into account, because My position is a progressive woman and I can’t imagine going to Europe as a group. I don’t like to call it a progressive field. The values ​​are the same, it’s one way to keep your back in the face of fascism , in which we must clearly meet, find balance: but to have diversity is wealth.”









































































































