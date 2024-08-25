Sunday, August 25, 2024
Search
Top News

US presidential election, Alessandra Dode: “I’ll be campaigning for Kamala Harris”

By: Noah French

Date:

OffPolitical Editorial Board

The governor of Sardinia at the Festa del Unita in Reggio Emilia: “I lived in America for 10 years and I will vote for her”

“I lived in America for ten years, I campaigned for Obama, I will vote for Kamala Harris, I will campaign for Kamala Harris”: the president of the Sardinia region, Alessandra Tode (M5S), responded on the platform of the National Unity Day. In Reggio Emilia on a question about the presidential elections in the United States, which will see a challenge between current Vice President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on November 5.

In a conversation with the former secretary of the Democratic Party, Pier Luigi Bersani, Tote also spoke about the broader camp: “With its charter of principles and values, M5S is part of the progressive camp, this is a fact. There is no going back. If the assembly ever decides to take a different position, I will take it into account, because My position is a progressive woman and I can’t imagine going to Europe as a group. I don’t like to call it a progressive field. The values ​​are the same, it’s one way to keep your back in the face of fascism , in which we must clearly meet, find balance: but to have diversity is wealth.”




















































See also  Born in America: Europe's first America's best prospect

Diario Politico Newsletter

If you want to stay informed about political news, subscribe to the newsletter “Political Diary”. It is dedicated to Corriere della Sera subscribers and arrives twice a week at 12. Click here.

August 25, 2024 (Modified on August 25, 2024 | 8:50 pm)

© All rights reserved

Previous article
The population is growing, but the GDP per capita is declining.

Popular

More like this

The population is growing, but the GDP per capita is declining.

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
Switzerland’s population is expected to grow by 150,000 by...

I put this in the air fryer and it made a mess: everything melted and I had to throw it out.

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
If you are about to put this in the...

Space, a historic clash at 3000 km/s | Two galaxy clusters gave life to new matter – Image – CUENEWS

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
An unprecedented event left everyone speechless: here is the...

One of the most complex FPS games ever made is available for free on Steam.

Gerald Bax Gerald Bax -
Rediscover the epic FPS developed by Bungie Studios: Marathon....

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

The population is growing, but the GDP per capita is declining.

Economy 0
Switzerland’s population is expected to grow by 150,000 by...

I put this in the air fryer and it made a mess: everything melted and I had to throw it out.

Entertainment 0
If you are about to put this in the...

Space, a historic clash at 3000 km/s | Two galaxy clusters gave life to new matter – Image – CUENEWS

Science 0
An unprecedented event left everyone speechless: here is the...

Popular News

The population is growing, but the GDP per capita is declining.

Economy 0
Switzerland’s population is expected to grow by 150,000 by...

I put this in the air fryer and it made a mess: everything melted and I had to throw it out.

Entertainment 0
If you are about to put this in the...

Space, a historic clash at 3000 km/s | Two galaxy clusters gave life to new matter – Image – CUENEWS

Science 0
An unprecedented event left everyone speechless: here is the...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska