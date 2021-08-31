August 31, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE, 12-08-199

US Open: Tsitsipas beats Andy Murray in an epic (and controversial) fight that lasted nearly five hours

Mirabelle Hunt August 31, 2021 3 min read

Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE, 08-12-199

Stefanos TsitsipasThe world number three and one of the natural contenders for the US Open title, held out for a match that would go down in history. US Open 2021After a big battle, she qualified for the second round of this year’s Grand Slam this season.

The 23-year-old Greek defeated the British Britain’s Andy Murray, the former world number one, is currently in the top 100 and a former champion of this tournament (in 2012), for 2-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4, in one match Duration 4h 50 (!) -, an epic and controversial encounter, marked by the accusations of Murray, who said that the Greek was pretending and his father’s constant training attempts by Patrick Muratoglu, but above all, through the long exits of Tsitsipas from the field going to the locker rooms that became famous in the tournaments Last. In the end, Murray offered Tsitsipas one of the coldest handshakes of his career.

Tsitsipas will meet in the second round with Frenchman Adrien Mannarino, who beat compatriot Pierre-Huge Herbert in a five-set battle.

slammed us open

a. Murray

6

6

6

3

4

S. Tsitsipas [3]

2

7

3

6

6

Vincitore: S. Tsitsipas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Laksonen never stops, before the US Open

August 31, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“There are no hierarchies. And on Lazari…”

August 30, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Manchester United, Greenwood Plunge Wolves. The son releases Tottenham

August 30, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Pensions here is who can access the monkey waiting for the extension of the audience

August 31, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Cities in the US where you have the most fun – travel

August 31, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

An original way to prevent the plague: farts in a jar

August 31, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

US Open: Tsitsipas beats Andy Murray in an epic (and controversial) fight that lasted nearly five hours

August 31, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt