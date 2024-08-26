US Open Today’s Match Results: Berrettini beats Vinolas, Nardi eliminated

toMarco Calabresi

The Blues beat Albert Ramos Vinolas in three sets, with a great percentage of points won in the first set. Nardi surrenders to Bautista Agut, Musetti, Dardery, Trevisan and Bronzetti expected on the court

expected Jannik SinnerTomorrow’s game against American Mackenzie McDonald started well. US Open to Matteo BerrettiniHe reached the semi-finals in 2019 but suffered a serious injury last year in New York during a match against Frenchman Rinderknic, and Berrettini – who won his 11th match in his last 12 matches – lost in three sets (7-6, 6-2, 6-3). Albert Ramos. The Romanian did not start the match well, appearing on Court 7 at Flushing Meadows with a bandage on his right leg: after suffering a break in the sixth game, he immediately regained the advantage, but the tiebreak won 7-2 opened the game.

When the Romanian, currently ranked 44th in the world, was able to rely on his serve, there was little Ramos, ranked 122nd and a clay-court specialist, could do. He broke serve in the first game of the second set, and he also broke serve to go up 2-1 in the third: 88% of Berrettini’s great points were won from his first serve, He hit 16 aces and finished the match in 2 hours and 23 minutes with a backhand from Ramos. In the second round for the Romanian-American Taylor Fritz Ranked #12 and reached the quarterfinals in 2023.









































































































Berrettini, happy: “I am better than I thought” “I’m fine, better than I thought,” Berrettini said. “The day before wasn’t the best, but I’m used to it: It was difficult to get to this tournament: I didn’t know if I would play or not. “I don’t know that much, but my head is one of my strengths. This place brings back great memories for me from last year, but there’s a lot of work to do here. I could have played better, the condition wasn’t the best. I got myself back but it happens, but before the tiebreak in the first set I told myself to do the things I like best.”