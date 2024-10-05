US Open: Fritz Tiafoe, Derby Americano in the semi-finals

For the first time since 2005, one of the two US Open semifinals will be a private affair between two American players. The result was the brilliant performance of Taylor Fritz, who beat the favorite Alexander Zverev with a score of 76 36 64 76 and the subsequent victory of Frances Tiafoe, who beat Grigor Dimitrov with a score of 63 67 63 41 and retired. The last time this happened was in 2005 when Roger Federer’s opponent was knocked out in Andre Agassi’s stunning semi-final win over Robbie Ginepré 64 57 63 46 63.

“I feel good – Fritz said at the conclusion of his exceptional performance against Zverev:. I’ve been hanging around the Slam quarterfinals for a while (Nadal lost at Wimbledon 2022, lost at the US Open 2023 and Australian Open 2024 to Djokovic, and Wimbledon 2024 was halted by Musetti, editor.), But this time I felt different. “I felt that this was the right time to take a step forward, and it seems to me that this step has arrived in this tournament in front of this audience.”

Three hours and 26 minutes of fantastic tennis, in an epic battle in which Fritz played better in the decisive moments such as the tie-breaks at the opening and closing of the match. Zverev served better (14 aces, 4 double faults and 71% first serve compared to his opponent’s 12 aces, 5 double faults and 63% first serve), but Fritz was more accurate with his first serve (81% of the points won against him) . The German, at 75%, responded better and had more chances to break the serve than Zverev (two breaks on each side, but 13 opportunities for Fritz and only 4 for the German).

The momentum is for Fritz, who holds serve more easily: his first break point in game four is the three-set point he took in the twelfth game. The American is unable to achieve the precious goal 0-40, but a few minutes pass and in the tiebreak he cannot be approached: he dominates with 7 points to 2, and deservedly wins the first half.

Zverev adjusted his aim slightly with his forehand, played a more careful second set and in the eighth game scored the first break of the match, tying the match. Fritz’s reaction is immediate: the American flies to 3-0, is caught at 3 but remains very focused and alert. A stunning tenth game decides the set and perhaps the match. Fritz, who had just saved a break point that would have sent Zverev to serve for the set, went 0-40, wasting three straight set points, then wasting a fourth as well, but finished the match with a fifth opportunity.

Zverev continues to believe in him even if one sees at his core Fritz’s greater confidence in his abilities. At minute 3, Zverev saved two break points, but in the tiebreak, Fritz was still the show, leading two breaks before closing out the match at 7-3 on the first useful match point.

Tiafoe’s overnight win over Dimitrov was less dramatic, but just as powerful, as he was not in ideal physical condition.

“Clearly-” Tiafoe said at the end of the meeting -I’m sorry about Gregor’s injury. However, I am happy to have passed the second round and have the opportunity to play in the semi-finals again in this tournament.”

Dimitrov certainly exerted much more energy than his opponent, especially in the first set. The Bulgarian player always took advantage of holding his serve, while Tiafoe benefited more from his serve. Dimitrov awarded points for breaking his opponent’s serve in the third, fifth and ninth games of the first set, and he lost his serve twice.

The match was settled during the second set thanks to Dimitrov, who twice found himself two points from going two sets to zero. The Bulgarian reacted and won a special tie-break that ended with 5 mini-breaks in the last 5 points.

But in the closing stages of the eighth game of the third set, with Tiafoe taking a break, Dimitrov’s footwork and the power of his shots declined noticeably.. The Bulgarian player requested normal intervention at the end of the set without being able to reverse the course of the match. Dimitrov tried to continue in the fourth period, but succumbed to pain after 3 hours and 4 minutes.

Thus, one of Fritz or Tiafoe will be the first American tennis player to reach a Grand Slam final since Andy Roddick played his fifth and final Slam final at Wimbledon 2009, losing 16-14 in the fifth game to Roger Federer.

Taylor and Fritz could always become the first Americans to win the tournament since Andy Roddick, champion here in 2003 after canceling out David Nalbandian’s match point in the semifinal and beating Juan Carlos Ferrero in the final.