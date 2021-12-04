These documents reveal the presence of Russian forces at four locations along the Ukrainian border and the presence of 50 battalion tactical teams already in place. “Russia plans to launch a military offensive against Ukraine in early 2022, with twice the size of forces we saw during Russia’s rapid training near the Ukrainian border last spring,” a Biden executive said anonymously.

“The extended operation plans include 100 battalion tactical teams with 175,000 troops with armored vehicles, artillery and other equipment,” he added. However, the United States estimates that Moscow currently has 70,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, compared to Kiev’s approximately 94,000 troops. American 007’s warning comes ahead of a virtual summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

US: “Sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine” – The United States could impose sanctions and use other tools against Russia if it invades Ukraine: White House spokeswoman Zhen Zaki said the talks were in consultation with allies and the US Congress. Joe Biden then warned Putin against a possible invasion of Ukraine and threatened unprecedented sanctions before they meet face-to-face next week, this time in a video link following the June summit in Geneva.

Russia: “We must guarantee that Ukraine will not join NATO” – The agenda for the US-Russia summit ranges from “unsatisfactory” bilateral relations to strategic stability, from Iran to Libya and Afghanistan. But the Ukrainian crisis is above all, after Moscow’s demand for “legal guarantees” against further expansion of NATO eastward after the collapse of the Soviet Union, after several countries joined the Warsaw camp: a line of red. Putin is in an impassable position.

Russia: “Migration of troops? Our right” – The Kremlin constantly denies the allegations and suspicions, demanding its right to move and concentrate troops within the country’s borders. But it is clear to many observers that Putin is playing his chess game, increasing the pressure on Kiev and the West to achieve something they have never had before: a legal guarantee that the alliance will not come close to the Russian border. Moscow wants to keep buffer countries with Europe. If Belarus is not under discussion now, Georgia and especially Ukraine run the risk of joining NATO sooner or later. The coalition officially opened its doors to Kiev in 2008, and began to see a real possibility in 2014 after the pro-Western ground uprising and the escape of pro-Russian President Viktor Ainukovich. Putin reacted by annexing Crimea. But now Ukraine does not want to give up this opportunity. Kiev Dimitrov’s foreign minister promised that abandoning it was “not an option”

