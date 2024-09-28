US, Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump Head-to-head in Michigan and Wisconsin – Poll

With less than 40 days to go before the election, the two candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, are in two key states, Michigan and Wisconsin. As a survey The New York Times and Siena College, which is neck and neck. Harris leads by one percentage point in Michigan (48% to 47%) and by two points in Wisconsin (49% to 47%). That mirrors the narrowing of Harris’ lead in early August, a worrisome sign for the Democratic nominee, as economic issues remain central to voters for whom Trump still enjoys strong support.

However, Harris has a nine-point margin (52% to 43%) over Donald Trump in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District, an area that could play a decisive role in the election due to the split of the electoral vote. Under a certain scenario, the district could give the Democratic candidate the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency if he wins Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, while Trump can win key Sun Belt states. Polls show Trump leading in these states, making the situation even more tense and uncertain for both campaigns.

