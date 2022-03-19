US-Italy partnership on stampede stability in Trieste

The US State Department, through the United States Diplomatic Mission in Italy, will support an initiative called the “Triesday International Foundation (FIT) Research and Support for Sustainability” initiative. The cooperation was provided during a press conference at the regional headquarters this morning, attended by Robert Neetham, Deputy High Commissioner of the US Embassy in Milan. FIT funding promotes scientific and cultural exchanges between the United States and Italy, most notably the ICTP – the International Center for Theoretical Physics “Abdus Salam” and the SISSA – International Institute for Advanced Studies (SISSA), a Santa Fe organization based in Trieste and New Mexico. A technical schedule led by FID President Stefano Fontoni, ICDP’s Matteo Marseille and the US Consulate General in Milan, Anthony Deaton, to explain the project. David Craig, president of the Santa Fe Institute, was also present with the video message.

Institutional greetings from Massimiliano Fedriga, President of the Autonomous Region of the FVG, Alessia Rosolen, Regional Councilor for the University and Research, Deputy Mayor of the Trieste Serena Tonel and Robert Neetham, US Ambassador to Milan. In addition, ICDP Director Adish Tabolkar, CISSA Director Andrea Romanino, Director of the Department of Physics at the University of Trieste Giovanni Gomelli, and Head of the National Institute of Oceanographic and Experimental Geophysics gave brief addresses.- OGS Nicola Cossackly and Andrea Illy, President of Illigabe.

Funding

During the press conference, Anthony Deaton, Ambassador for Press and Culture, explained the annual financial opportunities offered by the US Embassy in Italy (it.usembassy.gov) through the Annual Project Report -APS. This initiative provides funding aimed at strengthening relations between the United States and Italy, promoting common values ​​and enhancing bilateral cooperation, and financing cultural and exchange programs. The Annual Project Report is a tool used successfully by many US embassies around the world to access financial opportunities through a competitive, open and transparent selection process.

Fit’s sustainability plan

Of the eighty applications submitted nationally in the second call of 2021, ten were approved, including the Sustainability Program proposed by the Trieste International Foundation for the Advancement and Freedom of Science. The funding will cover the planned complexity of the ICTP, travel, accommodation and tax expenses of eminent American scholars attending international seminars on “Quantitative Human Ecology” organized by FIT in association with ICTP and SISSA. Summer, 25 to 29 July. The conference, sponsored by the United Nations International Science Foundation for Sustainable Development, brings together experts from a wide range of fields to discuss human, economic and environmental sustainability. The aim is to have a summer workshop as the first step for the North Adriatic Summer Institute (NASI) inspired by research into complex systems conducted by the Santa Fe Institute.