US Hurricanes Against China: Why There’s a Risk of a New Missile Crisis







The decision has been made. The America They chose to keep theirs indefinitely Typhon Medium Range Missile System Inside Philippines In a clear move aimed at countering Chinese In the entire region Pacific. And that’s despite Beijing’s warnings that the US strategy, which is not shared by the entire Philippine political world, risks political rifts in Manila, military expansion on the continent, retaliation and increased political divisions. The system is said to be capable of launching cruise missiles Tomahawk and multi-purpose missiles SM-6 “Standard” and the potential to strike targets in mainland China, initially used for joint exercises in April.

The shadow of the missile crisis

Recent military exercises tested the Typhon’s deployment capability on Air Force aircraft. As reported byrelated to press onPhilippine officials are considering keeping a missile system at least in the northern Philippines. April Next year, when the U.S. and Philippine forces conduct their annual Balikathon large-scale combat exercises.

Typhon’s continued existence, he wrote Asia TimesSignals intent to strengthen regional deterrence amid rising tensions with US and Philippines South China Sea And inside Taiwan Strait. For their part, Chinese officials, including the Foreign Ministry, have expressed alarm, warning that the deployment could destabilize the region and lead to an arms race. However, the Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro It rejected the claims, accusing Beijing of meddling in Manila’s internal affairs and using “reverse psychology” to prevent it from improving its country’s defense capabilities.

Theodore criticized China for its military buildup in the South China Sea and fortifying islands with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, and for Beijing’s “ Destroy its nuclear weapons, eliminate all ballistic missile capabilities, withdraw from the West Philippine Sea, and withdraw from Mischief Reef” .

The heartland of the Philippines

Philippine military leaders including Gen Romeo Browner JrCiting national security needs, they have demanded that the Typhon system be permanently in the country. The deployment is actually part of broader US efforts to strengthen its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, where China has rapidly expanded its missile capabilities. Also, the indefinite use of the missile system in the Philippines would mean the evolution of an integrated one. Preventive strategy US expansion in the Pacific (unpredictability with strategic ambiguity).

As if that wasn’t enough, the US may have “borrowed” the cover strategy from Russia and China by saying that the Typhoon missile will be stationed in the Philippines for training purposes. Military movements And Practice exercises. Anyway, if armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, the Typhoon allows you to put land and sea targets under fire at a radius of about 1600 miles when using SM-6s (born as air defense and anti-missile missiles). , like surface-to-surface weapons, it provides additional capabilities and flexibility.

fromIsland of LuzonA tomahawk has enough range to reach the corner



Southeast mainland China, as well as its main naval bases on Hainan Island, as well as Chinese-occupied islands in the South China Sea, where Beijing has established military forces.